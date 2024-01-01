$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,564KM
VIN KM8J3CA47GU168084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,564 KM
Vehicle Description
With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 110,564 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. The Luxury is the next step up from the Premium and includes all the same features plus leather seating surfaces, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, panoramic sunroof and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2016 Hyundai Tucson