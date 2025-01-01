$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
Used
146,597KM
VIN KM8J3CA46GU081356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16Y3965
- Mileage 146,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes documentation fee ($899). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
