Price includes documentation fee ($899). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394

2016 Hyundai Tucson

146,597 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12851849

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Used
146,597KM
VIN KM8J3CA46GU081356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16Y3965
  • Mileage 146,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Jim Pattison Auto Group

