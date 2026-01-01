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Recent Arrival! 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Mojave I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads. Source: Edmunds

2016 Hyundai Tucson

156,890 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

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14423592

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40GU107451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4706
  • Mileage 156,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Mojave I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Awards:
* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000


Reviews:
* Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads. Source: Edmunds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2016 Hyundai Tucson