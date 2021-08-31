Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

97,536 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr SE

Location

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

  1. 7642828
  2. 7642828
  3. 7642828
  4. 7642828
  5. 7642828
  6. 7642828
  7. 7642828
  8. 7642828
  9. 7642828
  10. 7642828
  11. 7642828
  12. 7642828
  13. 7642828
  14. 7642828
  15. 7642828
  16. 7642828
  17. 7642828
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,536KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7642828
  • Stock #: D16-472
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46GU238383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,536 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI TUCSONNAVIGATIONBACK UP CAMERAHEATED LEATHER SEATSPANO ROOFBLUETOOTHPOWER SEATSAWDAND LOTS MORE!!DOC $695 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehicles Get finance rates as low as 2.94% O.A.C We have live auctions to get you best value on your trade !UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available !Get no payments till 2021 ! Free services for 3 months ! Free Car wash for 3 months ! Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c.... Are you paying high % interest rate. AND Not happy with the vehicle you drive THEN Get the vehicle you want to drive AT Payment you can afford !! Call Skyline Auto Group for more information 604-503-2886(AUTO) We can help you get pre approved today !! We welcome all Trades call us now for more details.. Apply online to get pre-approved today !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 62,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 50,788 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 24,119 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

Call Dealer

604-503-XXXX

(click to show)

604-503-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory