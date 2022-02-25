$30,998+ tax & licensing
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
2016 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Premium
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Used
- Listing ID: 8275929
- Stock #: 3670
- VIN: JN1EV7AR0GM343670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation
Lane assist
Bluetooth
Tech Package
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
