2016 Infiniti QX70

164,600 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2016 Infiniti QX70

2016 Infiniti QX70

Base - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2016 Infiniti QX70

Base - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463984
  • Stock #: N302713A
  • VIN: JN8CS1MW1GM750624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This Infiniti QX70 offers an appealing mix of sporty dynamics, coupe-like looks, and luxurious appointments. This 2016 INFINITI QX70 is for sale today.

Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This wagon has 164,600 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX70's trim level is Base. The Infiniti QX70 is the original sport crossover and its still the best. It comes with premium features like leather seats, a leather steering wheel, a Bose premium 11-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

