$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Infiniti QX70
2016 Infiniti QX70
Base - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
164,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463984
- Stock #: N302713A
- VIN: JN8CS1MW1GM750624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This wagon has 164,600 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX70's trim level is Base. The Infiniti QX70 is the original sport crossover and its still the best. It comes with premium features like leather seats, a leather steering wheel, a Bose premium 11-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2