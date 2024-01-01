Menu
Account
Sign In
Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North Cold Weather PKG | Backup Cam | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North Cold Weather PKG | Backup Cam | Bluetooth

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

  1. 11467483
  2. 11467483
  3. 11467483
  4. 11467483
  5. 11467483
  6. 11467483
  7. 11467483
  8. 11467483
  9. 11467483
  10. 11467483
  11. 11467483
  12. 11467483
  13. 11467483
  14. 11467483
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS9GW166119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Power Steps | Pano- Sunroof | Navigation | Backup Cam for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Power Steps | Pano- Sunroof | Navigation | Backup Cam 1,894 KM $87,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend w/Two-Tone Roof Cold Weather Pkg | Push Start | Backup Cam for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend w/Two-Tone Roof Cold Weather Pkg | Push Start | Backup Cam 13,265 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Leather | Pano- Sunroof | Navi | Backup Cam for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Leather | Pano- Sunroof | Navi | Backup Cam 64,674 KM $63,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee