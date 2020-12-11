2016 Jeep Cherokee

Plenty of Options/ Single Owner/ No Accidents/ Locally Driven
This low mileage SUV has just 30,964 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 6 speaker audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDS8GW210013.
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
3.734 Axle Ratio
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination