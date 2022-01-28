Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

51,404 KM

Details

$24,188

+ tax & licensing
$24,188

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 8252436
$24,188

+ taxes & licensing

51,404KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8252436
  • Stock #: ET1356
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS1GW111356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET1356
  • Mileage 51,404 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

