2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9273016

9273016 Stock #: 18120AA

18120AA VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW146973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,090 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.