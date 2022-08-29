$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps
Location
55,109KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284512
- Stock #: M753873B
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW225190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,109 KM
Vehicle Description
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 55,109 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fog Lamps
SiriusXM
