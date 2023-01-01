2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9490237

9490237 Stock #: P707749B

P707749B VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW196255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.