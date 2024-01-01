$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,562KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB2GD805754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,562 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Compass boasts sharp looks and all-terrain talent at an easy-to-swallow price, says Car and Driver This 2016 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 64,562 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is High Altitude. Premium comfort and style are yours for the taking with an impressive array of standard features in the Compass High Altitude. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power sunroof, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone interface, SiriusXM, power windows, power doors, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.12 Axle Ratio
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Power Locks w/Autolock Feature
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Jeep Compass