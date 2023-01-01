Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

122,847 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, 4WD Trailhawk

122,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124925
  • Stock #: AA2399
  • VIN: ZACCJBCT2GPE25266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2399
  • Mileage 122,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, Trailhawk, 4WD, 2.4L 4 cyl, 9 spd auto, remote entry, bluetooth, rain sensing wipers, backup camera, 17" alloy wheels and much more to offer you.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

