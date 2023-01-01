$35,995+ tax & licensing
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - A/C - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443783
- Stock #: R134152A
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG3GL300669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # R134152A
- Mileage 29,830 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable vehicle in the brand's lineup and perhaps the most capable SUV on the market. The flagship Jeep Wrangler is known for amazing off-road capability. Pushing the limits of where you can take a sport utility vehicle, the 2016 Jeep Wrangler is open-air freedom personified. From downtown to the back woods, adventure is yours to discover. The Wrangler is so dependable that it earned the Canadian Black Book - Best Retained Value Award - again in 2015 for the 5th straight year. Built for adventure, the Wrangler's iconic look tell everyone that you're living life to the max. This low mileage SUV has just 29,830 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara features a heavy-duty suspension and shock absorbers, aluminum wheels, remote power doors, side steps, an Infinity 7 speaker audio system and an auxiliary input jack, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather steering wheel and tinted rear windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Premium audio system
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2