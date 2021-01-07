Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

86,000 KM

UNLIMITED SPORT, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

UNLIMITED SPORT, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

86,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6500595
  • Stock #: AA2127
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG2GL262935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2127
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, Unlimited Sport 4X4, remote entry, power windows/locks/mirrors, bluetooth, cd/mp3, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy in any weather!  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

