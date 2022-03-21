$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - A/C
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
88,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761133
- Stock #: N107675A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG9GL220695
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the ultimate expression of our legacy of performance. With well-thought-out designs inside and out, the Wrangler Unlimited doesn't just look good, it is fully capable and ready to be made your own. The king of off-road vehicles offers an impressive list of standard features. The Unlimited's exterior proudly wears its legendary heritage right down to the classic details. It even has four doors so it's easy to bring family and friends along for the adventure.This SUV has 88,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara features a heavy-duty suspension and shock absorbers, aluminum wheels, remote power doors, side steps, an Infinity 7 speaker audio system and an auxiliary input jack, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather steering wheel and tinted rear windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
A/C
Premium audio system
