2016 Jeep Wrangler

83,945 KM

Details Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

83,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366598
  • Stock #: 24UIAA97607
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG5GL297607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UIAA97607
  • Mileage 83,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
5 Speed Automatic (dgj) - Automatic
Granite Crystal (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

