Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Forte

100,324 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Forte

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12730959

2016 Kia Forte

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,324KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A86G5511630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 174,449 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 162,525 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 172,015 KM $8,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Kia Forte