2016 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
138,108KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A61G5557543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia Forte LX White 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Manual FWD
Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2016 Kia Forte