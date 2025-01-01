Menu
Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia Forte LX White 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Manual FWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Kia Forte

138,108 KM

Details Description

2016 Kia Forte

LX

2016 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Used
138,108KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A61G5557543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia Forte LX White 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Manual FWD


Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

