2016 Kia Forte5

82,572 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2016 Kia Forte5

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108145
  • Stock #: 17900
  • VIN: KNAFK5A87G5624684

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17900
  • Mileage 82,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Performance and utility blended together in a sharp package - wheels.ca This 2016 Kia Forte5 is for sale today.

With bold lines and striking features, the Kia Forte5 proves that utility doesn't come at the cost of great design. While its style offers the right amount of edginess, it doesn't skimp on utility. A surprisingly roomy, well-appointed interior offers space for passengers or plenty of cargo. It only takes a moment behind the wheel to see that this Forte5 is something special, with a sporty interior cabin, comfortable seat and excellent visibility, the 2016 Kia Forte5 will exceed your expectations. This hatchback has 82,572 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

