$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Kia Forte5
2016 Kia Forte5
LX+
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108145
- Stock #: 17900
- VIN: KNAFK5A87G5624684
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17900
- Mileage 82,572 KM
Vehicle Description
With bold lines and striking features, the Kia Forte5 proves that utility doesn't come at the cost of great design. While its style offers the right amount of edginess, it doesn't skimp on utility. A surprisingly roomy, well-appointed interior offers space for passengers or plenty of cargo. It only takes a moment behind the wheel to see that this Forte5 is something special, with a sporty interior cabin, comfortable seat and excellent visibility, the 2016 Kia Forte5 will exceed your expectations. This hatchback has 82,572 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2