$17,859+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima
SX Turbo - Sunroof - Navigation
2016 Kia Optima
SX Turbo - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$17,859
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,772KM
VIN 5XXGW4L20GG088087
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RA16957B
- Mileage 101,772 KM
Vehicle Description
More than a pretty face, the Optima is a great value, thanks to its refined chassis and upscale cabin - caranddriver.com This 2016 Kia Optima is for sale today.
Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - there's nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 101,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Optima's trim level is SX Turbo. Upgrade to this Optima SX for extra performance and technology. It comes with sport leather seats with red stitching which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio, a wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual power sunroofs, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
2016 Kia Optima