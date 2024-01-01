Menu
More than a pretty face, the Optima is a great value, thanks to its refined chassis and upscale cabin - caranddriver.com This 2016 Kia Optima is for sale today. <br> <br>Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - theres nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 101,772 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Optimas trim level is SX Turbo. Upgrade to this Optima SX for extra performance and technology. It comes with sport leather seats with red stitching which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio, a wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual power sunroofs, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

VIN 5XXGW4L20GG088087

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA16957B
  • Mileage 101,772 KM

Vehicle Description

More than a pretty face, the Optima is a great value, thanks to its refined chassis and upscale cabin - caranddriver.com This 2016 Kia Optima is for sale today.

Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - there's nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 101,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Optima's trim level is SX Turbo. Upgrade to this Optima SX for extra performance and technology. It comes with sport leather seats with red stitching which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio, a wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual power sunroofs, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

