$14,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto SX
2016 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto SX
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RU337597A
- Mileage 94,787 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! LOCAL CAR!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Heated leather seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2016 Kia Rio SX is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Rio is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
Call Dealer
1-866-768-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885