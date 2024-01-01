Menu
LOW KMS!! LOCAL CAR!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Heated leather seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2016 Kia Rio SX is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Rio is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2016 Kia Rio

94,787 KM

Details

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto SX

2016 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto SX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,787KM
VIN KNADN4A39G6693979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU337597A
  • Mileage 94,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Kia Rio