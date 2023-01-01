Menu
2016 Kia Rondo

81,050 KM

2016 Kia Rondo

2016 Kia Rondo

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, 4dr Wgn Auto EX

2016 Kia Rondo

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, 4dr Wgn Auto EX

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

81,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9646108
  • Stock #: AA2331
  • VIN: KNAHU8A30G7166189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2331
  • Mileage 81,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, EX, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather, pwr drvr seat, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

