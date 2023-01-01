$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rondo
LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, 4dr Wgn Auto EX
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 9646108
- Stock #: AA2331
- VIN: KNAHU8A30G7166189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2331
- Mileage 81,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, EX, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather, pwr drvr seat, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
