2016 Kia Sedona SX

Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2016 Kia Sedona SX offers a blend of luxury and practicality. It features a 3.3-liter V6 engine delivering 276 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The interior boasts leather seats, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. Safety features include blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. The Sedona SX also provides ample cargo space, power sliding doors, and a smart power liftgate for added convenience.

2016 Kia Sedona

99,432 KM

$22,175

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sedona

SX

2016 Kia Sedona

SX

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$22,175

+ taxes & licensing

99,432KM
VIN KNDMC5C16G6211169

  • Exterior Colour Graphite (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA11169
  • Mileage 99,432 KM

Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
Graphite (MET)
Cloth - Gray
V6 3.3l, 276 HP - Gas (W/SXL+)

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Kia Sedona