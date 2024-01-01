$22,175+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sedona
SX
2016 Kia Sedona
SX
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$22,175
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA11169
- Mileage 99,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2016 Kia Sedona SX offers a blend of luxury and practicality. It features a 3.3-liter V6 engine delivering 276 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The interior boasts leather seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. Safety features include blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. The Sedona SX also provides ample cargo space, power sliding doors, and a smart power liftgate for added convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916