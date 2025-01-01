Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia Sorento LX Black 2.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br><br><br><br>Odometer is 62678 kilometers below market average!<br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)<br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2016 Kia Sorento

63,975 KM

Details Description

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12301706

2016 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A37GG151965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,975 KM

Vehicle Description




Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia Sorento LX Black 2.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.



Odometer is 62678 kilometers below market average!

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)

CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 Base 25,628 KM $42,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 3,600 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Kia Sorento LX 63,975 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento