2016 Kia Soul

105,715 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

EX+

EX+

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

  1. 10104873
  2. 10104873
  3. 10104873
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

105,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10104873
  • Stock #: 5867
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52G7344779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,715 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, Heated seats, Bluetooth connection, Cruise control and much more. This used Hatchback is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Kia Soul is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R17

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Wheels: 17' Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

