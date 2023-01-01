$17,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2016 Kia Soul
2016 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
105,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10104873
- Stock #: 5867
- VIN: KNDJP3A52G7344779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R17
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Additional Features
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Wheels: 17' Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9