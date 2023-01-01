$20,996+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EV EV
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
65,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10112940
- Stock #: PA539579B
- VIN: KNDJP3AE2G7012499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PA539579B
- Mileage 65,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
