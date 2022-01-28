$23,885+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EV 5dr Wgn Luxury Single Owner/ Low KM/ Navi/ Leather/ Cold Weather Pkg
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
84,167KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255920
- Stock #: N121447A
- VIN: KNDJX3AE0G7015224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Your living room has some competition. The interior of the 2016 Soul EV is more plush, quieter, and tailored for your comfort. This 2016 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.
With the 2016 Kia Soul EV's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. Kia pushes the envelope with the Soul EV, improving efficieny to the next level with electric motor that offer 109 horsepower and its unique, multi-layer magnet design provides quiet, smooth-power performance. This wagon has 84,167 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 81.4kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor engine.
Our Soul EV's trim level is 5dr Wgn Luxury. Affordable, high in value and uniquely stylish, this Kia Soul EV has it all. It comes with synthetic leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an eight-inch multimedia interface with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
