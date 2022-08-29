2016 Land Rover LR4

$55,678 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 5 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9079204

9079204 Stock #: P91109

P91109 VIN: SALAK2V61GA791109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P91109

Mileage 86,521 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.