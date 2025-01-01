Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

118,732 KM

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

13048478

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,732KM
VIN SALGS2KF8GA268278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 268278
  • Mileage 118,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Suspension control: electronic
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Premium brand: Meridian
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Axle ratio: 3.21
Grille color: silver
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Dash trim: alloy / leather / wood
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / split liftgate
Armrests: dual front / rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

2016 Land Rover Range Rover