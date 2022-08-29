2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$52,996 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 8 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9309631

9309631 Stock #: VW1603

VW1603 VIN: SALWR2PF8GA119949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # VW1603

Mileage 41,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.