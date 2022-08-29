Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

41,888 KM

Details Features

$52,996

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Sport V6 SE

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

41,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309631
  • Stock #: VW1603
  • VIN: SALWR2PF8GA119949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1603
  • Mileage 41,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

