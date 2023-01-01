Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

30,151 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AWD GS

2016 Mazda CX-3

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AWD GS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

30,151KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405137
  • Stock #: AA23127B
  • VIN: JM1DKBC74G0111709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23127B
  • Mileage 30,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, GS AWD, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, heated front seats, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, moonroof, backup camera, LED h/lights, cargo shade, alloy wheels & much more to enjoy.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

