2016 Mazda CX-5
GS FWD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Rear Brakes! New Battery! Navigation! The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 184 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. It includes a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Standard features comprise a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. The GS trim adds dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and stability control. The interior offers ample space and a practical design, enhancing both comfort and functionality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
