2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
161,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY1G0661626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS Black SKYACTIVÂ 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
