2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers

Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Rear fog lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Comfort Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Audio system memory card slot

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Intercooled Turbo

Memorized Settings for 3 drivers

Turn signal in mirrors

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Passenger reverse tilt mirror

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Aluminum dash trim

Aluminum door trim

Leatherette seat upholstery

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Type of tires: Run flat AS

Run flat tires

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Driver adjustable suspension ride control

Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 894 mm

Rear Head Room: 942 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Front Head Room: 942 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND

Max cargo capacity: 480 L

Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear

Diameter of tires: 17.0""

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA110 kg

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA059 mm

Curb weight: 1$COMMA625 kg

Overall Length: 4$COMMA686 mm

Overall Width: 1$COMMA810 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA442 mm

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA840 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Keyless ignition with push button start

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

MB Apps

Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.