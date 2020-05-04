Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic $76 Weekly OAC*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic $76 Weekly OAC*

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

  1. 4951134
  2. 4951134
  3. 4951134
  4. 4951134
  5. 4951134
  6. 4951134
  7. 4951134
  8. 4951134
  9. 4951134
  10. 4951134
  11. 4951134
  12. 4951134
  13. 4951134
  14. 4951134
  15. 4951134
  16. 4951134
  17. 4951134
  18. 4951134
  19. 4951134
  20. 4951134
Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,013KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4951134
  • Stock #: UC146636
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU146636
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Surrey Mitsubishi is having a 7 day only clearance event! We take the current COVID situation very seriously we are ensuring the all the vehicles are disinfected before and after every test drive our showroom is sanitized every hour you can book your appointment so that you are the only customer in the showroom and practice social distancing safely you can get approved over the phone we will also bring the vehicle to you so that you dont have to leave our home. Let us know how to serve you best and we will make it happen. We are offering up to 6 month deferrals and cash back are you looking to lower your payments we can also refinance in your current vehicle and lower your payments*Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. 6 Months Deferred Payments Cash Back Limited Time Only On Approved Credit. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Comfort
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Passenger reverse tilt mirror
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Aluminum door trim
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Type of tires: Run flat AS
  • Run flat tires
  • Memorized Settings including steering wheel
  • Driver adjustable suspension ride control
  • Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 942 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Front Head Room: 942 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
  • Max cargo capacity: 480 L
  • Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0""
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA110 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA059 mm
  • Curb weight: 1$COMMA625 kg
  • Overall Length: 4$COMMA686 mm
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA810 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA442 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2$COMMA840 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Keyless ignition with push button start
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • MB Apps
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Surrey Mitsubishi

2017 Chrysler 200 $4...
 23,651 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 35,307 KM
$56,980 + tax & lic
1981 International C...
 77,257 KM
$3,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-498-XXXX

(click to show)

604-498-2888

Send A Message