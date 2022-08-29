$39,827+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$39,827
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9065872
- Stock #: 22GK9862A
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB4GN374744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 comes equipped with 4MATIC AWD, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, dual zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, alloy wheels just to name a few!With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Mercedes-Benz is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.