2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

69,780 KM

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

E 400 4MATIC Harman/ Kardon Sound/ Leather/ Low KM /Backup Cam/ Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

69,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7724131
  • Stock #: M748937A
  • VIN: WDDKK6FFXGF327844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry

When it comes to satisfying the customer, the 2016 E-Class from Mercedes-Benz is the reigning luxury-car champ, says KBB.com. This 2016 Mercedes Benz E-Class is for sale today.

Multiple style and performance options ensure the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class fits your style. A sophisticated cabin offers plenty of room and numerous amenities to keep you informed and entertained. Designed to meet the desires of all kinds of drivers, this versatile model is sure to provide the ultimate driving experience. This convertible has 69,311 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our E-Class's trim level is E 400 4MATIC. Featuring a V6 power-plant and full time all wheel drive, this luxurious Mercedes Benz E 400 4MATIC comes standard with am multitude of premium options including rocker panel extensions, AMG styled aluminum alloy wheels, a power sunroof with sunshade, rain detecting wipers, an 8 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, online navigation and Linguatronic voice commands, 10 GB of internal memory, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, adjustable heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, genuine wood interior panels, remote keyless entry with 4 door illumination, cruise control, dual zone climate control, blind spot sensors, forward collision prevention, power door locks with auto lock feature and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Window grid antenna
Regular Amplifier
Chrome bodyside mouldings
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
ashtray
2.82 Axle Ratio
8 speakers
Tire Rating
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Audio Theft Deterrent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf.
70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY
Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC SMPI
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

