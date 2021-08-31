2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$51,998 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7724131

Stock #: M748937A

VIN: WDDKK6FFXGF327844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 69,780 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Regular Amplifier Trim Chrome bodyside mouldings Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO ashtray 2.82 Axle Ratio 8 speakers Tire Rating Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Audio Theft Deterrent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Collision prevention assist Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf. 70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC SMPI FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

