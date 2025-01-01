Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevate Your Drive: TRACTION CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ELECTRONIC STABILITY, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. Discover the refined utility of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris-Class. With a gleaming White exterior and a crisp, clean interior, this Metris-Class is the epitome of sophisticated functionality. Beneath the hood lies a potent 2.0L 4cyl engine, paired with a seamless 7-Speed Automatic Transmission that delivers a responsive and efficient drive. As you grip the TILT STEERING WHEEL, youll appreciate the precision handling offered by the FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION and the confidence inspired by the 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES. Inside, comfort meets convenience with AIR CONDITIONING for those warm summer days and POWER WINDOWS for ease of use. The ILLUMINATED ENTRY system welcomes you during nighttime drives, while the REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY adds a touch of modern convenience. Your safety is paramount, evidenced by the inclusion of DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, and the peace of mind provided by the LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING system. Perfect for the discerning driver who values both form and function, this rear-wheel-drive marvel is ready to serve as a reliable partner for work or leisure. With 82763 kilometers on the odometer, this Metris-Class is poised to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure. Embrace the opportunity to own a vehicle that stands out in its class for its practical elegance and enduring quality. Stock Number: 25640

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

82,763 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Watch This Vehicle
12395289

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  1. 12395289
  2. 12395289
  3. 12395289
  4. 12395289
  5. 12395289
  6. 12395289
  7. 12395289
  8. 12395289
  9. 12395289
  10. 12395289
  11. 12395289
  12. 12395289
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,763KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BG2EA4G3178546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25640
  • Mileage 82,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive: TRACTION CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ELECTRONIC STABILITY, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. Discover the refined utility of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris-Class.

With a gleaming White exterior and a crisp, clean interior, this Metris-Class is the epitome of sophisticated functionality. Beneath the hood lies a potent 2.0L 4cyl engine, paired with a seamless 7-Speed Automatic Transmission that delivers a responsive and efficient drive. As you grip the TILT STEERING WHEEL, you'll appreciate the precision handling offered by the FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION and the confidence inspired by the 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES.

Inside, comfort meets convenience with AIR CONDITIONING for those warm summer days and POWER WINDOWS for ease of use. The ILLUMINATED ENTRY system welcomes you during nighttime drives, while the REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY adds a touch of modern convenience. Your safety is paramount, evidenced by the inclusion of DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, and the peace of mind provided by the LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING system.

Perfect for the discerning driver who values both form and function, this rear-wheel-drive marvel is ready to serve as a reliable partner for work or leisure. With 82763 kilometers on the odometer, this Metris-Class is poised to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure. Embrace the opportunity to own a vehicle that stands out in its class for its practical elegance and enduring quality. Stock Number: 25640

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 116,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW UNKNOWN MOTORCYCLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 BMW UNKNOWN MOTORCYCLE 583 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 211,281 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris