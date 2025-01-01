$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25640
- Mileage 82,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive: TRACTION CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ELECTRONIC STABILITY, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. Discover the refined utility of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris-Class.
With a gleaming White exterior and a crisp, clean interior, this Metris-Class is the epitome of sophisticated functionality. Beneath the hood lies a potent 2.0L 4cyl engine, paired with a seamless 7-Speed Automatic Transmission that delivers a responsive and efficient drive. As you grip the TILT STEERING WHEEL, you'll appreciate the precision handling offered by the FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION and the confidence inspired by the 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES.
Inside, comfort meets convenience with AIR CONDITIONING for those warm summer days and POWER WINDOWS for ease of use. The ILLUMINATED ENTRY system welcomes you during nighttime drives, while the REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY adds a touch of modern convenience. Your safety is paramount, evidenced by the inclusion of DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, and the peace of mind provided by the LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING system.
Perfect for the discerning driver who values both form and function, this rear-wheel-drive marvel is ready to serve as a reliable partner for work or leisure. With 82763 kilometers on the odometer, this Metris-Class is poised to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure. Embrace the opportunity to own a vehicle that stands out in its class for its practical elegance and enduring quality. Stock Number: 25640
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
