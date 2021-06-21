2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 4 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7385405

7385405 Stock #: H2618

H2618 VIN: WD4BG2EE7G3152618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 79,438 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Interior Engine Immobilizer Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.