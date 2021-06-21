Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

79,438 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,438KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7385405
  • Stock #: H2618
  • VIN: WD4BG2EE7G3152618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 79,438 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Dealer #41643 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock # H01947

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

