2016 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,106 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater 130 amp alternator Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) 3.357 Axle Ratio Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific) 3 Skid Plates Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Transmission: 5-Speed Wide Ratio Automatic 1027# Maximum Payload Reclining Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual driver seat w/lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Tires: P265/75R16 BFG Rugged Trail OWL -inc: full size conventional spare tire (non-matching) Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Machine-Finish Alloy -inc: off-road design Radio: NissanConnect 1CD/AM/FM/MP3/WMA/Navigation -inc: Bluetooth/aux/USB, 5.8" colour touch-screen display, NissanConnect apps, Rockford Fosgate powered audio system, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, streaming audio via Bluetooth, ha...

