2016 Nissan Leaf
S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Nissan Leaf
S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$10,927
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,581KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP3GC307261
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25580
- Mileage 100,581 KM
This Nissan Leaf is a top pick for an affordable electric vehicle. This 2016 Nissan LEAF is for sale today.
This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 100,581 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 80kW AC Synchronous Motor engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is S. This Nissan Leaf S is a fantastic value. It comes standard with a host of features like an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, automatic temperature control, heated front and rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
SiriusXM
2016 Nissan Leaf