Menu
Account
Sign In
This Nissan Leaf is a top pick for an affordable electric vehicle. This 2016 Nissan LEAF is for sale today. <br> <br>This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 100,581 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 80kW AC Synchronous Motor engine. <br> <br> Our LEAFs trim level is S. This Nissan Leaf S is a fantastic value. It comes standard with a host of features like an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, automatic temperature control, heated front and rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2016 Nissan Leaf

100,581 KM

Details Description Features

$10,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Leaf

S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Leaf

S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$10,927

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,581KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP3GC307261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25580
  • Mileage 100,581 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Leaf is a top pick for an affordable electric vehicle. This 2016 Nissan LEAF is for sale today.

This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 100,581 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 80kW AC Synchronous Motor engine.

Our LEAF's trim level is S. This Nissan Leaf S is a fantastic value. It comes standard with a host of features like an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, automatic temperature control, heated front and rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 45,577 KM $35,896 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Audi A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv 50,644 KM $28,958 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Jeep Compass NORTH 218,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,927

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Leaf