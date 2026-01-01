$18,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan NV200
S
2016 Nissan NV200
S
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,946KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN8GK695046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,946 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Nissan NV200