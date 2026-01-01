Menu
2016 Nissan NV200

70,946 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing
Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  11. 13504961
Used
70,946KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN8GK695046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

2016 Nissan NV200