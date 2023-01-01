Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

120,568 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr GTS - Navigation

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr GTS - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,568KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10217211
  Stock #: 20650B
  VIN: WP1AD2A21GLA78668

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20650B
  • Mileage 120,568 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Porsche Cayenne leaves no doubt that anything wearing a Porsche badge lives up to the brand's dominating performance capabilities, says KBB.com. This 2016 Porsche Cayenne is for sale today.

Experience the versatility the 2016 Porsche Cayenne has to offer with a vast lineup of models. Throughout all of the available options, you enjoy the reputation of Porsche for performance, luxury and safety. Customize this SUV with the features that fit your needs and personality. This SUV has 120,568 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cayenne's trim level is AWD 4dr GTS. The GTS Cayenne represents the same level of luxury as its counterparts but with an overhauled drive-train ensuring a thrilling driving experience. From its V6 twin turbo powered engine, to the sport tuned adaptive air suspension, and 4 corner auto leveling, this SUV is not to be trifled with. Other standard options include body color fender flares, a power tailgate, perimeter and approach lights, front and rear fog lamps, LED brake lights, automatic headlights, a high performance 10 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display and navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front sports seats, full Alcantara simulated suede headliner., dual zone climate control, leather seat trim, front and rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

