2016 RAM 1500
Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
- Interior Colour Cloth FRT 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black / Diesel Gre
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 134,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! Comes with extra Wheels and Tires! The 2016 RAM 1500 4x4 ST presents robust performance with a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering ample power for various tasks. Its 4x4 capability ensures traction in diverse terrains, enhancing off-road prowess and stability. With a spacious cabin, it accommodates passengers comfortably, while the cargo bed offers ample storage for gear and equipment. The ST trim boasts durability and reliability, ideal for demanding work environments. Advanced safety features like stability control and antilock brakes provide added peace of mind. Additionally, the 1500 offers a smooth ride, complemented by responsive steering, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
