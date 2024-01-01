Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! Comes with extra Wheels and Tires! The 2016 RAM 1500 4x4 ST presents robust performance with a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering ample power for various tasks. Its 4x4 capability ensures traction in diverse terrains, enhancing off-road prowess and stability. With a spacious cabin, it accommodates passengers comfortably, while the cargo bed offers ample storage for gear and equipment. The ST trim boasts durability and reliability, ideal for demanding work environments. Advanced safety features like stability control and antilock brakes provide added peace of mind. Additionally, the 1500 offers a smooth ride, complemented by responsive steering, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2016 RAM 1500

134,790 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11260067
  2. 11260067
  3. 11260067
  4. 11260067
  5. 11260067
  6. 11260067
  7. 11260067
  8. 11260067
  9. 11260067
  10. 11260067
  11. 11260067
  12. 11260067
  13. 11260067
  14. 11260067
  15. 11260067
  16. 11260067
  17. 11260067
  18. 11260067
  19. 11260067
  20. 11260067
  21. 11260067
  22. 11260067
  23. 11260067
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,790KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FG9GS286236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Cloth FRT 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black / Diesel Gre
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! Comes with extra Wheels and Tires! The 2016 RAM 1500 4x4 ST presents robust performance with a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering ample power for various tasks. Its 4x4 capability ensures traction in diverse terrains, enhancing off-road prowess and stability. With a spacious cabin, it accommodates passengers comfortably, while the cargo bed offers ample storage for gear and equipment. The ST trim boasts durability and reliability, ideal for demanding work environments. Advanced safety features like stability control and antilock brakes provide added peace of mind. Additionally, the 1500 offers a smooth ride, complemented by responsive steering, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5
2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box) 134,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe 102,641 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip 162,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500