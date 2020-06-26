Menu
$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth / Bench Seats / Upgraded Tires

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth / Bench Seats / Upgraded Tires

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5319119
  • Stock #: K720955A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT2GS279429
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic Clear C
Interior Colour
Black/Diesel Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!


This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,082 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's bright silver metallic clear c in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT2GS279429.


All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.


Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

