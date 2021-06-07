Menu
2016 RAM 1500

85,215 KM

Details Description Features

$40,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

SPORT

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

85,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7245665
  • Stock #: M732059BA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HTXGS124724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 85,000 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Wheels w/Locks
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Front High-Back Seats
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
8.4" Touchscreen
Front Facing Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
1480# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

