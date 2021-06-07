Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 85,000 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more.
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination