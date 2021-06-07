$40,885 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 2 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7245665

7245665 Stock #: M732059BA

M732059BA VIN: 1C6RR7HTXGS124724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M732059BA

Mileage 85,215 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Wheels w/Locks GPS Antenna Input 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Front High-Back Seats Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 8.4" Touchscreen Front Facing Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 1480# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.