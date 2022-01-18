$43,885 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 9 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141341

8141341 Stock #: N108453A

N108453A VIN: 1C6RR7PM8GS419735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,997 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Front High-Back Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 121.1 L Fuel Tank 1240# Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 20" steel spare wheel LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Coloured Rear Step Bumper Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Remote Engine Start Additional Features Navigation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.