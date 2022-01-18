$43,885+ tax & licensing
$43,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn Lifted/ Tire & Wheel Pkg/ Air Ride/ Diesel
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$43,885
+ taxes & licensing
142,997KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8141341
- Stock #: N108453A
- VIN: 1C6RR7PM8GS419735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,997 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2016 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 142,997 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Front High-Back Seats
Second-Row Heated Seats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
121.1 L Fuel Tank
1240# Maximum Payload
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Rear View Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
20" steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2