2016 RAM 1500
Sport * SUNROOF ** NAVIGATION ** ALPINE AUDIO *
49,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8253895
- Stock #: VW1398A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MTXGS323987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 49,680 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
