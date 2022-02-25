$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
- Listing ID: 8326101
- Stock #: 22RM1176B
- VIN: 1C6RR7YT1GS228017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2016 Rebel 4x4 features HEATED FRONT SEATS, A HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, 4 CORNER AIR SUSPENSION, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, power 10-way driver seat and power 6 way passenger seat, rear 60/40 split folding seat, a/c, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, Bluetooth, a universal garage door opener, an auto dimming exterior driver mirror, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, Protection Group, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, tow hooks, a spray in-bedliner, class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake control, LED fog lamps, black grille with Ram lettering, Rebel tailgate badge, black powder coated front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Rebel is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.?This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
